Robert Stephen Henri
1948 - 2020
December 1, 1948 - October 8, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Robert Stephen Henri, 71, passed away on October 8, 2020. Born on December 1, 1948 in Norwood, MA, he was a son of the late David J. Henri and Catherine Henri.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Clayton Henri; and two brothers, David and Michael Henri.
Robert is survived by his son, Kevin Henri (Jennifer) of Charlotte, NC; brother, Richard Henri of Walpole, MA; sister, Roberta Roberts of Walpole, MA; two grandchildren, Andrew and Katherine Henri; as well as his beloved dog, Midnight.
Special thanks to all of his dear friends at Barb's Hideaway for always being his second home.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd. Columbia, SC 29209. Interment will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12pm at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Rd. Columbia, SC 29229.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Cancer Society or Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated.



Published in The State on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
OCT
19
Interment
12:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
