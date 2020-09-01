1/1
Robert T. Kirby Jr.
Robert T. Kirby, Jr. CAYCE - Robert T. Kirby, Jr., 58, of Cayce, SC, passed away August 27, 2020 He was born on November 29, 1961 in Columbia, SC to the late Robert T. Kirby, Sr. and Doris Lee Kirby. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Kenny L. Kirby. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, September 1 , 2020 at 3:00 PM at Southland Memorial Gardens. Thompson Funeral Home, West Columbia is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com

Published in The State on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
200 State Street
West Columbia, SC 29169
(803) 369-8256
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
