Robert T. Kirby, Jr. CAYCE - Robert T. Kirby, Jr., 58, of Cayce, SC, passed away August 27, 2020 He was born on November 29, 1961 in Columbia, SC to the late Robert T. Kirby, Sr. and Doris Lee Kirby. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Kenny L. Kirby. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, September 1 , 2020 at 3:00 PM at Southland Memorial Gardens.