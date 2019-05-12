Robert Edward Taylor COLUMBIA A memorial service for Robert Edward Taylor, 89, will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Harmony Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harmony Baptist Church. Mr. Taylor passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Born in Eaton Rapids, MI, he was the son of the late Nathaniel Thomas Taylor and Mae Springer Taylor. Robert was retired from DuPont. He enjoyed hunting rocks, reading, camping and fishing. He played the flute for the Columbia Community Concert Band, Camden Community Concert Band and the Wild Irish Rose Band. Surviving is his daughter, Leah Michelle Perry (William Edward Perry, Jr.); grandchildren, William Edward Perry III and Taylor Hazel Perry; sister, Louise Thomas (Bobby Joe). He was predeceased by his wife, Hazel Eloise Taylor. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 12, 2019