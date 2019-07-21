|
Robert Hutchinson Taylor SPARTANBURG - Dr. Robert Hutchinson Taylor, 90, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home. Born April 20, 1929, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Claude Ambrose Taylor, Sr., Chief Justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court, and Mary Young Cooper Taylor. Dr. Taylor was a graduate of Spartanburg High School Class of 1946, the University of South Carolina Class of 1950, a 1954 graduate of the Medical College of South Carolina School of Medicine. Dr. Taylor was a Spartanburg family physician since 1957. A U. S. Air Force veteran, Dr. Taylor served as Commander, 4466th USAF Dispensary and Commander 83rd Tactical Hospital. He was a member and President of the Council of Medical Specialty Societies and President of the South Carolina Academy of Family Practice. He was the 1994 SCAFP Family Physician of the Year. A Diplomate and Fellow of the American Academy of Family Practice, Dr. Taylor served on the Board and then as President 1986-1987. He served on the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals, Chairman of the Joint Commission of Healthcare Services of the American Academy of Family Physicians as well as Chairman of the Hospital, Legislative, and By Laws Commissions. His leadership was also recognized in the educational field by chartering the country's 28th Family Practice Residency Program at Spartanburg General Hospital where he was appointed the program's first director. He served as a Spartanburg General Hospital Chief of Staff and as Medical Director of the Spartanburg Regional Primary Physician Network until his retirement. Dr. Taylor was also a Medical University of SC Assistant Clinical Professor of Family Practice and a University of South Carolina-Spartanburg School of Nursing Adjunct Professor. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as officer, Deacon, and was a member of the Purnell Sunday School Class. He was also a charter and life-member of the Piedmont Sertoma Club, served as a member of the Council for Spartanburg County and was a member of the Spartanburg County Health Planning Commission. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Anne Horres Taylor (who was always introduced as his first wife); children, David Taylor (Shelby) of Roebuck, SC, Robert "Bob" H. Taylor (Jackie) of Spartanburg, SC, and Cathy D. Thomas of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Tripp Taylor (Bailey), Ryan Norton, Richard Taylor, Ben Taylor, Meg Taylor, and Rob Taylor; great-grandchildren, Reid Taylor, Riley Taylor, and Elizabeth Taylor; sister, Jane Patterson (Norman) of Greenwood, SC; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Barry of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Joyce Taylor Rubier; and brother, Claude A. Taylor, Jr. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, July 22, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 393 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, by The Rev. Joanne Hull and The Rev. Claude A. Taylor III. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. The family expresses their gratitude to Spartanburg Regional Hospice and Comfort Keepers, especially Mary Sippel, Dr. Taylor's care giver. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333; Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or the American Academy of Family Physicians Foundation, 11400 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Suite 440, Leawood, KS 66211-2672. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
