Robert Mills Thomas, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA Robert Mills Thomas, Sr., 85, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. A visitation will be Monday, August 12, 2019 from 7:00 pm8:00 pm at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. He was born August 25, 1933 and was predeceased by his wife, Connie Thomas and a son, Lenny Thomas. Survivors include sons, Robert M. Thomas, Jr. (Sharon), Eben M. Thomas (Tracy), and 5 grandchildren, Ashley, Erin, Dyllon, Collan and Scott. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Aug. 12, 2019