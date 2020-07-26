Robert Timothy Barham WEST COLUMBIA - Robert Timothy Barham, 89, peacefully passed away in his sleep on July 22, 2020, in the Laurel Crest Retirement Community where he had happily resided since 2013. Due to current social distancing mandates, a small immediate family only memorial service was held, but a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date at Ashland United Methodist Church in Columbia. Bob was born November 5, 1930, in Florence, SC, and was the son of the late Robert Baxter Barham and Nannie Dorman Barham. He attended Florence High School where he excelled in both academics and athletics, earning letters in baseball, football, and basketball. Bob particularly enjoyed being a member of Key Club, the Debate Team, and participating in Boys' State. He attended Wofford College and was involved in many campus activities including the student newspaper, Glee Club, Army ROTC, and the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was inducted into the Blue Key Honor Society and graduated in 1953. Bob was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army in 1953. Following a brief stint with the Burroughs Company in Greenville, SC, selling business machines, he entered active duty. After his initial infantry officer training at Fort Benning, Bob was selected to be an instructor at The Infantry School. He then served overseas in Iceland in an infantry battalion where he spent a long year away from his family. Bob left active duty in late 1957, but he remained very active in the US Army Reserve and was eventually promoted to the rank of Colonel. He primarily served in the 108th Division (Training), which provided basic combat training and also trained Army ROTC cadets. Bob ultimately commanded two brigade-level organizations and graduated from the prestigious US Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, PA. He retired in 1981 following command of the 108th's 1st Brigade. Bob was always very proud of the men and women who served with and under him in the Army Reserve and their service to the country. In 1958 Bob began a long and happy career at Columbia College, initially hired as a student recruiter but quickly becoming the Business Manager and Treasurer (later the Vice President for Business Administration and Finance). He played a pivotal role in rebuilding the campus following the devastating fire of February 12, 1964. Bob finished the last decade of his career as the Director of Planned Giving in Alumnae Hall, a building in which he was the only male employee. Bob often deadpanned that being surrounded by women was just his lot in life. He retired in 1992 and was awarded the Columbia College Medallion in 1994 in recognition of his outstanding service to the college. Bob was a devout Christian and lifelong United Methodist. He grew up at Central UMC in Florence, SC and was a member of College Place UMC for over 50 years before transferring membership to Ashland UMC in order to attend church with his children and grandchildren. As Bob told it, he first met his wife, Helen Jeffords, in the church nursery, finally got up the courage to ask her on a date during his junior year in high school, and quickly married her seven years later. During their almost 56-year marriage they raised a family and were active in school, church, and community activities. Bob loved watching baseball and was an avid New York Yankees fan. He also enjoyed playing bridge, volunteering at Lexington Medical Center, and spending time with family and friends. He and Helen traveled extensively in Europe and visited all 50 states and all 10 provinces of Canada. Several years after Helen's death Bob moved to Laurel Crest where he quickly became involved in Bible studies, bridge clubs, and the choir. He was known for impromptu duets with anyone who started a song. Although he suffered from dementia, he never lost his ability to pray beautifully, sweet disposition, and impeccable manners. Bob is survived by his daughter, Marthalyn Barham Schimsa (David); son, Jeff Barham (Valerie); grandchildren: Adam Schimsa, Rebecca Schimsa, Bobby Barham (Casey), Ryan Barham (Jordan), and Kelsey Barham Darden (Jonathan); great-grandchildren: Leighton Barham, Parker Barham, and Libby Darden (due later this month). He was predeceased by his wife, Helen Jeffords Barham, and his brother, William Wade Barham of Atlanta, GA. The family is extremely grateful to the wonderful nurses and staff at Laurel Crest and physicians Dr. Sarah Schumacher and Dr. David Greenhouse for their skilled, compassionate care. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robert T. Barham Scholarship Fund at Columbia College, 1301 Columbia College Drive, Columbia, SC 29203; College Place UMC, 4801 Columbia College Drive, Columbia, SC 29203; or Ashland UMC, 2600 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
