Robert Wayne Anderson SALUDA - Robert Wayne Anderson, 49, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 12, at Pine Pleasant Baptist Church with Rev. Burton Campbell officiating. Due to Covid-19 Social Distancing guidelines, only the immediate family along with pallbearers will be allowed in the sanctuary. The funeral will be broadcast on speakers on the campus, and 87.9FM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family asks that everyone dress casual. Active pallbearers will be Ashley Buzhardt, Tom Anderson, Jamie Anderson, Tracey Fincher, Jason Rodgers, Randy Hyler, Jamie Baughman, and Toby Easler. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Dowling, Kent Long, Ched Hurt, Jeff Rollins, Cale Corley, Wayne Buzhardt, Nick Hess, Brandon Warren, Robert Maroney, and the Deacons of Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, Jason Long, Russel Long, Deno Long, Brett Long, Greg Coleman and Mark Yost. Mr. Anderson was born in Greenwood, SC, son of Jane Harris Anderson and the late Larry William Anderson. He was an active member of Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, where he was actively serving as the chairman of the deacons. Wayne worked for 19 years at Turner Industries as the pipe and mechanical supervisor and also was the owner and operator of Mid State Universal Service. Wayne was an avid outdoorsman. He loved deer hunting, turkey hunting and crappie fishing. Wayne was always wiling to help! He loved his wife, family and friends dearly. Surviving are his loving wife, Kendra Long Anderson of Saluda; mother, Jane Harris Anderson; brother and sister-in-law, Charles (Christie) Anderson of Batesburg; nephews, Tom (Courtney) Anderson and Jamie Anderson; and many extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, 457 Pine Pleasant Church Road, Saluda, SC 29138. Memories and Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on May 12, 2020.