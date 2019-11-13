Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT WELLS LOWMAN Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT WELLS LOWMAN SR. FLORENCE, SC - Robert Wells Lowman Sr. died peacefully at his home in Florence on November 11, 2019. Robert was born on December 19, 1927 in Columbia, SC. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and pets and was known for his good-natured sense of humor, wide and easy smile, and his innate curiosity of all things scientific and mechanical. He was an avid Ham Radio enthusiast and loved staying in touch with his childhood friends. Robert had a deep affection for the South Edisto River near Denmark, SC, which he instilled into his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Myrtle Windham Lowman; his daughter, Dr. Carole Lowman Pillinger-Guess (St. Clair) of Murrells Inlet; his son, Robert W. Lowman, Jr., Esq. (Debra) of Florence; his grandchildren Dr. David A. Pillinger (Kelly), Dr. Stephen M. Pillinger, Robert W. Pillinger Esq., Robert W. Lowman III, William A. Lowman, and Emily L. Leaphart (Felder); and his cousins, Ann Lowman Miruski and Michelle Miruski. He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Arthur Wells Lowman and Mary Ethel (Essie) Eleazer Lowman of Denmark, SC, and his cousin Lucy Jane Lowman. Having grown up in Denmark, SC, Robert graduated from Clemson University in 1948 with a degree in Electrical Engineering, and began his engineering career with Carolina Power and Light Company in Hartsville, SC. After a brief period, he moved to Marion, SC for 19 years and ultimately to Florence, SC, in 1972, where he became a lifelong resident. Robert also obtained licensing by the State of South Carolina as a Professional Engineer. He retired in 1989 as a Division Engineer with the company. Known affectionately by his co-workers as "Bob," he took great pride in helping to bring reliable electric service to the Pee Dee and outlying areas. He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Marion and Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Florence where he faithfully attended and served on multiple Church boards and taught Sunday School. As a young man Robert joined the National Guard as a First Lieutenant. He was involved in many civic activities including the , Civitans Club, the Masonic Lodge, served as a Scout Troop Leader and also taught at Florence-Darlington Technical College. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Saint Paul United Methodist Church at 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence, S.C. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, , or the .

