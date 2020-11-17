Robert Wendell
February 3, 1937 - November 14, 2020
Lugoff, South Carolina - A homegoing celebration service for Robert Darrell "Bob" Wendell, 83, will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at International Praise Church of God with burial to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The Rev. Doyle Roberts will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to American Kidney Foundation.
Mr. Wendell passed away at home on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born in Oak Hill, WV, he was the son of the late Conard Harold and Ella C. Jenkins Wendell. He retired from the United States Air Force after 21 years of service having served in Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and Guam. He also taught electrical for Central Carolina Technical College, , Eddie Jackson Technical School and the Sumter County Career Center. He enjoyed making crafts, sewing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-greandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Amy Dobson Wendell; daughters, Theresa Putrel (Anthony) and Angie Mathis (Bill); sister, Carol Sue Neil; 5 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Richard Allan Sanders; sister, Thelma Jane Wendell Fleming; and brother, Roy Gene Wendell.
