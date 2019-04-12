Robert "Rube" White COLUMBIA - Robert "Rube" White passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the age of 72. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel. Born in Sharon, PA on August 26, 1946, he graduated from the University of South Carolina, where he attended on a football scholarship. After college, he joined the U.S. Marines and later went on to become the Activities Director for the State Mental Hospital here in Columbia. He was an accomplished athlete his entire life, playing football, basketball, baseball, racquetball, tennis, and golf. He was inducted into the Mercer County Hall of Fame on February 24, 2009. In the 90s, he took up golf and became an avid golfer at Fort Jackson. He played there for many years, seven days a week until his death. He is survived by his lovely wife, Jan; two step-sons, Chris and Tim; and four step-grandchildren. He also leaves behind two sisters, Mary Beth and Stephanie; two brothers, Chuck and Richard; and many nieces and nephews. He will be truly missed by all who loved him. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 12, 2019