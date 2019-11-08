Robert William Simmons, Jr., COLUMBIA - Robert William Simmons, Jr., son of the late Robert William Simmons, Sr. and Mary Sena Sligh Simmons was born April 4, 1936 in Lexington, SC. He departed this life on Monday, November 4, 2019 in Hospice Care at the WJ Dorn VA Hospital in Columbia, SC. Robert attended Lexington County Public Schools where he graduated from Lexington Rosenwald High School in 1952. Robert went on to honorably serve in the United States Air Force from 1953-1957. Robert was employed by the Columbia Housing Authority as a painter. He joined Spring Hill AME Church where he accepted Christ as his Savior in the early 1980s. Left to cherish the precious memories of Mr. Robert William Simmons, Jr. are his loving, caring, and devoted wife of 59 years, Ann; one daughter, Deidre (Frank) Simmons Dunlap; four sons, Ronald (Brenda) Simmons, Robert William Simmons, III, Phelix (Theresa) Simmons, and Patrick (Yolanda) Simmons ; one sister, Jennie (Bennett Morris) Simpkins; one brother, Dalbert Simmons; two sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, a special friend of the family, Shirline Best; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss Robert dearly. The homegoing service for Robert William Simmons, Jr., will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 12:00 PM at Spring Hill AME Church, 228 Windy Hill Court, Gilbert, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 8, 2019