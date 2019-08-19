Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Arthur Williams COLUMBIA Son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather Robert Arthur Williams, 85, died August 16, 2019. He was born May 5, 1934 in Endicott, NY, to the late Emma and Elmer Williams. He attended Albany State Teachers College and graduated from Columbia Bible College. He had a long career as a high school English, speech and drama teacher, including an important role in integrating two public high schools in the 1960s. He was ordained in the Reformed Episcopal Church in 1963 and ministered in the South Carolina low country church as pastor, youth pastor, seminary teacher. He and his wife of 66 years, Mary Alice, lived at Bethel Bible Camp, enjoying many years of ministry with young people. They were among the founding leadership of Columbia Christian Fellowship, a groundbreaking interracial church founded in 1973. He continued to minister in retirement as well as enjoying photography, writing poetry, discussing deep theological topics and telling long corny jokes. Brother Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Easton Williams, his children David Williams (Nina), Joel Williams (Sylvia), Sarah Rice (Aaron), Martha Newburg (Tom), Andrew Williams (Angel), and Mary Younginer (Larry), 19 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren, and his brother James Williams (Charles.) His grandson Jonathan predeceased him. A burial was held on August 18, 2019 at Dust to Dust. A service celebrating his remarkable life will be held at Arsenal Hill Presbyterian Church at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Christian Camp, 750 Boy Scout Road, Gaston, SC 29053.

