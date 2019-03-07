Robert Nathaniel Wilson, Jr. COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Robert Nathaniel Wilson, Jr. will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at the Bethlehem Baptist Church, Lyon Street, with burial to follow in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Visitation will be held this evening from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Mar. 7, 2019