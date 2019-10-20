Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Wilson Sr.. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Corley Wilson, Sr. COLUMBIA - Robert Corley Wilson, Sr., 92, passed away on October 18, 2019. He was born in Columbia, SC on January 29, 1927, to Lila Mae Corley Wilson from Lexington, SC, and Roscoe Horton Wilson from Abbeville, SC. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia Hutchison Wilson. Robert was known for his gracious generosity, talent, leadership, and quick wit. He was a graduate of Columbia High School and studied art and design at the University of South Carolina. Famous artist, Jasper Johns, was a classmate and friend. He served in the South Carolina Defense Force, Company G. 1st Regiment under the SC Adjutant General and became an expert marksman. Robert served his country in the United States Marine Corps during WWII in the Pacific theatre. In October 1950, he was called back to active duty during the Korean War and sent to Vieques Island, PR, Second Combat Service Group, USMC. He retired from the USPS as a Postal Systems Examiner. Robert was Scoutmaster at St. Paul's Lutheran Church for 24 years. He was recognized with many awards, including the Lamb Award from the National Lutheran Committee on Scouting and the Silver Beaver Award for Distinguished Service to the Boy Scouts of America. He loved the SC State Fair and worked as the Concessions Manager for many years in his spare time. As a loving father and grandfather, he is survived by his four children, Pamela Wilson Fusco (Frank); Robert Corley Wilson, Jr. (Nena); Timothy Earle Wilson (Amanda); and Brett Patrick Wilson (Milly); five grandchildren, Nicholas Corley Wilson, Kayley Patricia Wilson, Victoria Margaret Wilson, Robert Corley Wilson, III (Catherine) and Brenae Nicole Wilson; and his beloved dog, Elsie. The funeral service for Mr. Wilson will be held 2 o'clock, Wednesday, October 23rd at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Columbia, with the Rev. Dr. Tony A. Metze officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 12:30 o'clock, in the Good Shepherd Room at the Church. Burial, with military honors, will follow the service in Elmwood Cemetery. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to: Boy Scouts of America, Indian Waters Council, Capital Rivers District, Scout Memorial and Tribute Fund; the Historic Columbia Foundation, 1601 Richland Street, Columbia, SC, 29201; or to the Humane Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 121 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209. Memories and condolences may be shared at

