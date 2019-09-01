Robert Frankie Wise GASTON - Mr. Robert Frankie Wise, 73, of Gaston, SC, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Graveside services will be at Gaston First Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM. He was a member of the Gaston First Baptist Church. Mr. Wise was born in Gaston, a son of the late Davis Butler Wise and Bulah Ehrline Spires. He was retired from Pacific Mills in Columbia, SC and is survived by many first cousins. The family will receive friends at the graveside. Culler-McAlhany in North, South Carolina is assisting the family with arrangements. (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 1, 2019