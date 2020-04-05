Roberta Bee Palling Lorick

Service Information
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC
29072
(803)-359-6118
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 5, 2020
Burroughs Funeral Home
Murrells Inlet, SC
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
St Stephens Lutheran Church Cemetery
Lexington, SC
View Map
Obituary
Roberta Palling Lorick MURRELLS INLET, SC - Roberta Bee Palling Lorick, 87, passed peacefully away on 04-03-2020 at Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet, SC. She was born on 01-23-1933 in Tacoma, WA; the daughter of Bertha M and William R Palling. Visitation will be held on Sunday 04-05-2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday 04-11- 2020 at St Stephens Lutheran Church Cemetery in Lexington, SC. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, both events will be Private. However, a Celebration of Roberta's life will be announced by the family when finalized. Online condolences may be made at, www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home of Lexington, SC is in charge of the burial arrangements.
Published in The State on Apr. 5, 2020
