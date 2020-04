Roberta Palling Lorick MURRELLS INLET, SC - Roberta Bee Palling Lorick, 87, passed peacefully away on 04-03-2020 at Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet, SC. She was born on 01-23-1933 in Tacoma, WA; the daughter of Bertha M and William R Palling. Visitation will be held on Sunday 04-05-2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday 04-11- 2020 at St Stephens Lutheran Church Cemetery in Lexington, SC. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, both events will be Private. However, a Celebration of Roberta's life will be announced by the family when finalized. Online condolences may be made at, www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home of Lexington, SC is in charge of the burial arrangements.