Roberta Hite

Roberta C. Hite LEESVILLE Services for Roberta C. Hite, affectionally known as (Mimi Hite or Aunt Bert) will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Leesville United Methodist Church with burial at Ridge Crest Memorial Park. Officiating will be Rev. Bruce Sayre. The family will greet friends at Barr-Price Funeral Home on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6:00-8:00. Mrs. Hite, beloved wife of 58 years to the late Lester T. "Bubba" Hite, Jr. was born in Batesburg, November 10, 1927. She was a daughter of the late Refo B. and Bertha P. Craps. Mrs. Hite was educated in the local schools and the University of South Carolina. She was employed for a number of years with the S.C. Employment Security Commission in Columbia and Assistant Clerk for the town of Leesville. Mrs. Hite was a member of Leesville United Methodist Church having served on the Administrative Board, taught Sunday School, and was a retired member of Vera Goldman Circle. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who enjoyed life's simple pleasures. Mrs. Hite was an avid University of South Carolina Gamecock fan. Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Bobbye and Troy Buzhardt of Batesburg, SC and Betty and Joey Mines of LaGrange, GA, sister, Martha Guillebeau of Jacksonville, FL, five grandchildren, Scott (Brantley) Buzhardt, Matt (Jessica) Buzhardt, Robin (Michael) Kinard, of Batesburg, Meredith (Russell) Jones of Statesboro, GA, Will (Sharon) Mines of LaGrange, GA, 12 great-grandchildren, Cooper, Colton, Casen, Mattie Claire, Lyla, Bubba, and Walker Buzhardt, Molly Kate and Claire Mines, and Daniel, Davis, and John Russell Jones, and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Scott Buzhardt, Matt Buzhardt, Michael Kinard, Russell Jones, Will Mines, and Hunter Bedenbaugh. All nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces are invited to serve as Honorary Pallbearers as well as Dr. Rodney G. Rhinehart and Ms. Laura Hawsey. Memorials can be made to Leesville United Methodist Church, King Academy Partner Program, or a . Barr-Price is assisting the Hite family.

