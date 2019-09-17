Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta J. Swearingen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roberta J. Swearingen NORTH - Roberta J. "Bobbie" Swearingen, 76, of North, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, Salley, S.C. with the Rev. James E. Johnson and Rev. Charlie Snipes officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Salley, S. C. The casket will be placed in the church at 10:00 AM. Mrs. Swearingen was born in Philippi, West Virginia, the daughter of the late James Robert and Dortha Washington Richman Johnson. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and an LPN for 14 years. She was the wife of the late George Walter Swearingen, Jr. Survivors include; a son, William (Rebecca) Swearingen of North; daughters, Toni Swearingen Dannelly Smith of Orangeburg, Crickett Swearingen of North; step-sons, Jimmy (Peggy) Swearingen of Blair, S. C., George "Bubba" (Carol) Swearingen III of Hopkins, S. C.; brothers, Rev. James E. Johnson of Philipps, West Virginia, Michael "Tim" Johnson of Moatsville, West Virginia, Daniel B. Johnson of Moatsville, West Virginia, 16 grandchildren, one of which is Svetlana Swearingen who has lived with her for the past 11 years, 28 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and one niece She was predeceased by a daughter, Cindy Lee Swearingen and a step-son, John "Tommy" Swearingen. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Michael T. Johnson, Daniel B. Johnson, Robert Dannelly, Bobby Dannelly, David Dannelly and Brian Hamilton. Honorary pallbearers will be Bubba Swearingen, Jimmy Swearingen, John Richman and Mike Donahue. The family will receive friends from Tuesday, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (

Roberta J. Swearingen NORTH - Roberta J. "Bobbie" Swearingen, 76, of North, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, Salley, S.C. with the Rev. James E. Johnson and Rev. Charlie Snipes officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Salley, S. C. The casket will be placed in the church at 10:00 AM. Mrs. Swearingen was born in Philippi, West Virginia, the daughter of the late James Robert and Dortha Washington Richman Johnson. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and an LPN for 14 years. She was the wife of the late George Walter Swearingen, Jr. Survivors include; a son, William (Rebecca) Swearingen of North; daughters, Toni Swearingen Dannelly Smith of Orangeburg, Crickett Swearingen of North; step-sons, Jimmy (Peggy) Swearingen of Blair, S. C., George "Bubba" (Carol) Swearingen III of Hopkins, S. C.; brothers, Rev. James E. Johnson of Philipps, West Virginia, Michael "Tim" Johnson of Moatsville, West Virginia, Daniel B. Johnson of Moatsville, West Virginia, 16 grandchildren, one of which is Svetlana Swearingen who has lived with her for the past 11 years, 28 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and one niece She was predeceased by a daughter, Cindy Lee Swearingen and a step-son, John "Tommy" Swearingen. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Michael T. Johnson, Daniel B. Johnson, Robert Dannelly, Bobby Dannelly, David Dannelly and Brian Hamilton. Honorary pallbearers will be Bubba Swearingen, Jimmy Swearingen, John Richman and Mike Donahue. The family will receive friends from Tuesday, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home ( wwwwcullermcalhanyfuneral.com ). Memorial may be made to or National Autistic Society. Published in The State on Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.