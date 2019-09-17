Roberta J. Swearingen NORTH - Roberta J. "Bobbie" Swearingen, 76, of North, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, Salley, S.C. with the Rev. James E. Johnson and Rev. Charlie Snipes officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Salley, S. C. The casket will be placed in the church at 10:00 AM. Mrs. Swearingen was born in Philippi, West Virginia, the daughter of the late James Robert and Dortha Washington Richman Johnson. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and an LPN for 14 years. She was the wife of the late George Walter Swearingen, Jr. Survivors include; a son, William (Rebecca) Swearingen of North; daughters, Toni Swearingen Dannelly Smith of Orangeburg, Crickett Swearingen of North; step-sons, Jimmy (Peggy) Swearingen of Blair, S. C., George "Bubba" (Carol) Swearingen III of Hopkins, S. C.; brothers, Rev. James E. Johnson of Philipps, West Virginia, Michael "Tim" Johnson of Moatsville, West Virginia, Daniel B. Johnson of Moatsville, West Virginia, 16 grandchildren, one of which is Svetlana Swearingen who has lived with her for the past 11 years, 28 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and one niece She was predeceased by a daughter, Cindy Lee Swearingen and a step-son, John "Tommy" Swearingen. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Michael T. Johnson, Daniel B. Johnson, Robert Dannelly, Bobby Dannelly, David Dannelly and Brian Hamilton. Honorary pallbearers will be Bubba Swearingen, Jimmy Swearingen, John Richman and Mike Donahue. The family will receive friends from Tuesday, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (wwwwcullermcalhanyfuneral.com). Memorial may be made to or National Autistic Society.
Published in The State on Sept. 17, 2019