Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Roberta Simmons Josey COLUMBIA - Roberta Simmons Josey, 90, of Chapin, SC, passed away January 31, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Hubert Laurie Josey for 63 years. A Visitation will be held 9 AM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Union United Methodist Church, 7582 Woodrow Street, Irmo, S.C. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 10 AM with the Reverend Steven Taylor officiating. Interment will be at 2:00 pm in Sunnyside Cemetery, 626 Summers Avenue, Orangeburg, SC. Roberta was born in Summerville, SC, the daughter of Loys and Clara Hill Simmons. She was Valedictorian of the 1945 class of Summerville High School, graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree at Columbia College (1949) and earned a Master of Education degree at U.S.C. (1954). She was an active member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society. She taught over 35 years both in public and private schools, retiring in 1993 from Savannah Country Day School, where she taught for 25 years. She was a past member of White Bluff United Methodist Church in Savannah, GA and a current member of Union United Methodist, Irmo, SC. Survivors include her three daughters, Laurie Butler (Bill), Redona Wood (Taber), and Angela Bledsoe (Adair); two brothers, Colin Simmons (Nancy) and Horis Simmons (Lib); and seven grandchildren, Josey Butcher (Brian), Will Butler (Emily), Walker Wood, Taber Wood, Rachael Dickenson (Wyll), Lee Bledsoe, and Anna Capers Bledsoe. She was predeceased by a brother, Loys Simmons, Jr. Memorials may be made to Union UMC, 7582 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063. Online condolences may be expressed at

Roberta Simmons Josey COLUMBIA - Roberta Simmons Josey, 90, of Chapin, SC, passed away January 31, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Hubert Laurie Josey for 63 years. A Visitation will be held 9 AM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Union United Methodist Church, 7582 Woodrow Street, Irmo, S.C. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 10 AM with the Reverend Steven Taylor officiating. Interment will be at 2:00 pm in Sunnyside Cemetery, 626 Summers Avenue, Orangeburg, SC. Roberta was born in Summerville, SC, the daughter of Loys and Clara Hill Simmons. She was Valedictorian of the 1945 class of Summerville High School, graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree at Columbia College (1949) and earned a Master of Education degree at U.S.C. (1954). She was an active member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society. She taught over 35 years both in public and private schools, retiring in 1993 from Savannah Country Day School, where she taught for 25 years. She was a past member of White Bluff United Methodist Church in Savannah, GA and a current member of Union United Methodist, Irmo, SC. Survivors include her three daughters, Laurie Butler (Bill), Redona Wood (Taber), and Angela Bledsoe (Adair); two brothers, Colin Simmons (Nancy) and Horis Simmons (Lib); and seven grandchildren, Josey Butcher (Brian), Will Butler (Emily), Walker Wood, Taber Wood, Rachael Dickenson (Wyll), Lee Bledsoe, and Anna Capers Bledsoe. She was predeceased by a brother, Loys Simmons, Jr. Memorials may be made to Union UMC, 7582 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg

3379 Columbia Rd

Orangeburg , SC 29118

803-534-6621 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close