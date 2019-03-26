Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Watson. View Sign



Roberta Joan Watson LEESVILLE - Roberta Joan "Ann" Crooks Watson was lovingly received into her Saviors' arms March 23, 2019. Ann was born March 21, 1947 to Robert and Martha Mae Crooks of Marion, Indiana. Ann graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1965. She married Donald F. Watson, December 1970 at Union Chapel in Marion, IN. They moved from Indiana to South Carolina in August 1989. Ann worked at the Transfiguration Lutheran Church in Cayce, SC with Pastor Albert. She then worked at USC, first in housing, then at the School of Medicine until she retired in 2005. Ann loved to bake goodies and help out with various church activities. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Ann was a member of Round Hill Baptist Church, Lexington, SC. She is survived by her loving, devoted husband of 48 years Don Watson, daughter Michele (Blaine) Terrell, granddaughters Gina, and Erika Watson (daughters of Michael Watson), and Katelyn and Kylie Terrell. Sister Peggy (David) Ancil of Ruskin, FL, Jerry (Gladys) Johns, Gainesville, GA, Larry (Izzy) Johns, Kokomo, IN. She is also survived by many loved nieces, nephews, and her cherished fur babies, (Suzie Q, Spot, and Murray). She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Bobby Crooks and by her loving son Michael Todd Watson. The family would like to extend many thanks to all of our dear friends, family, and friends who have became family over the past years. A special thanks to Hospice Care of South Carolina, (Julie, Shannon, Mike, & Cassandra). And special thanks to her caregiver Marie for loving her like her own mother. In leu of flowers please consider a donation to the Manna House of Round Hill Baptist Church; or the . Services for Ann will be 11 am Thursday March 28 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home Lexington Chapel. Burial will be 1 pm Thursday at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Barr-Price.com Funeral Home Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium

609 Northwood Road

Lexington , SC 29071

