Robin Lynn Ritzheimer Austin NEWBERRY - Robin Austin, age 60, died June 20, 2019, after a stroke in Columbia, SC. She was the daughter of Dr. Gerald Ritzheimer and Anne Odom Cole. Surviving Robin are her parents, Edward R and Anne Cole, a son, Justin Austin, two daughters, Jennifer McKinney and Jordyn Austin, three brothers, Steve, Michael and David Ritzheimer, and two step-sisters, Joyce Boone and Scarlett Fuller. Robin was an exuberant and vivacious person and loved her family and all people with all her heart. She was preceded in death by her biological father, Dr. Gerald Ritzheimer, and her brother, Mark Ritzheimer. A memorial service was held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Newberry, SC on June 22, 2019.
Published in The State on Aug. 4, 2019