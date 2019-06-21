Rochelle "Leanne" Hilliard LEXINGTON Rochelle "Leanne" Hilliard, of Lexington, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 in the comfort of her childhood home in West Columbia. She is survived by her husband, Stacy E. Feaster of Lexington; her two children, Hunter Chase Hilliard of West Columbia and Farren Hilliard of Durham, North Carolina; her two step-sons, Stacy D. Feaster and Devin Feaster of Lexington; her parents, Ella and Curtis "Buddy" Hilliard of West Columbia and her brother, Jeffery Hilliard of Lexington. The family wishes to thank her "Sister Friend", Ms. Cessandra Carter, Paul Kovacs, the staff at Wildewood Downs and Right at Home for the exceptional care provided to Leanne throughout the last few months. Per her wishes, she was buried at Dust to Dust Cemetery and there will be no formal service. The family will receive family and friends at The Grove on Augusta on Sunday, June 23, 2019, located at 3152 Augusta Highway in Gilbert between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pawmetto Lifeline and Pets, Inc. of Columbia. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family.
Published in The State on June 21, 2019