Rodney Ernest Bryant Trapp CAMDEN A funeral service for Rodney Trapp, 71, will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Mr. Trapp passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Born on June 30, 1947 in Camden, S.C., he was the son of the late Harold Earnest Trapp and Mozelle Childress Trapp. He retired from DuPont with 35 years of service. He was a passionate fisherman, which reached a peak during a 3-day trip to Prince William Sound in Alaska, where he caught 100-pound Halibut and scores of salmon. He enjoyed hunting and gardening and could fix anything. Rodney was devoted to his wife and children. He, his sister and niece cared for his father with Alzheimer's for 6 1/2 years. He and his wife were teachers of the Joy Sunday School class at Camden First Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife, Shaun O'Rourke Trapp; children, Andrea Brownfield (John), Erica Ham (Jonathan) and William Trapp; grandchildren, Jackson, Georgia, Ellie Rose, Isabel, Benjamin, Neila and Sarah; sister, Zondra Stephens (Al); dogs, Bobby and Traveller. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on June 20, 2019