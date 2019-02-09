Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Rodney James, Sr. COLUMBIA Rodney James, Sr. was born December 22, 1959, in Queens, New York, to the late Willie James and Roxye Ware James. He departed this life on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Pruitt Health Ridgeway. He was reared by his grandmother, the late Bessie James Adams. He was also reared by his aunt the late Laverne Julian and uncle, Isaac E. Julian. He attended the public schools in Richland County School District Two. Rodney was a brick mason by trade. He enjoyed being with family and friends. Rodney is preceded in death by his parents; paternal and maternal grandparents; a sister, Pamela Johnson; three aunts, Laverne Julian, Mary Clark, and Rosa Mae Rose. Those left to cherish precious memories and legacy of love to his son, Rodney (Naomi) James, Jr.; grandson, Rodney James, III; three sisters, Carole James McCrae, Kimberly James Whitehead and Sharon Patrick; a special cousin, Vanessa Myers-Moore; and a host of family and friends that will dearly miss him. Memorial service will be held on Saturday beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Condolences for Mr. James, Sr. can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com Funeral Home Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services

2624 Alpine Rd

Columbia , SC 29223

