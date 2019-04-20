Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rogelio Lawsin. View Sign

Rogelio Bru Lawsin COLUMBIA - Rogelio Bru Lawsin, 80, of Columbia, died on April 16, 2019. Born November 11, 1938 in Tacloban City, Philippines, he was the son of the late Manuel and Milagros Bru Lawsin. Prior to moving stateside he was a practicing attorney and then enjoyed a career in real estate and various small businesses. He read the newspaper from cover to cover every day. He spent thousands of hours perfecting his golf game until he physically couldn't play anymore. He sang karaoke for hours on end with his family, and he danced until he sweat completely through his shirt. He loved with his whole heart and laughed loudly and often. He taught his children to never be afraid to try, to work hard, learn, be patient, and be kind. He was so dearly loved. Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Dr. Rosen Jamandre Lawsin, children, Rogelio Loredo Lawsin, Dr. Loredo Manuel Lawsin, Yvette Lawsin Karaba, Dr. Catalina Rosario Lawsin; nine grandchildren; and siblings; Manuel Bru Lawsin, Esmer Bru Lawsin, Inez Lawsin Palacio, Eleanor Bru Lawsin, Obdulia Lawsin Ramas, Mila Lawsin Fonner, Domingo Bru Lawsin and Pablo Bru Lawsin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Conchita Lawsin Rebano. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Lawsin will be held 9:30a.m., Monday, April 22 nd , at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 100 Polo Road, Columbia. Final Commendation and Farewell Prayers will be said at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery at 11a.m. with a reception immediately after back at St. John Neumann church. A prayer vigil followed by a visitation will be held from 5 to 7pm, Sunday, April 21 st , at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road, Ext. Columbia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Church Building Fund, 721 Polo Road, Columbia, SC 29223. Memories and condolences may be shared at

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia , SC 29223
(803) 754-6290

