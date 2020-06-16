Roger Worth Baker EDGEFIELD - Roger Worth Baker, 89, of Edgefield, SC, formerly of Pageland, SC passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in Cumming, Georgia. Mr. Roger Baker was born on March 19, 1931 in Mt. Croghan, South Carolina to the late Walter Worth Baker and Mary Hendrick Baker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. Baker; sisters, Evelyn Baker, Martha Coleman, Lois Gourdin, and Marion Smith. Mr. Baker attended Clemson University and graduated in 1952 while a student there he played baseball. After college he served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Baker loved God and his family very much, he loved telling stories. He enjoyed playing golf and watching many other sports. Mr. Baker is survived by his son, W. Worth Baker II (Diana) of Cumming, GA; grandson, Evan Baker (Olivia) of Clemson, SC; granddaughter, Jessica Baker of Sandy Springs, GA and great grandson, Malakai Reign Baker of Clemson, SC. A Private Graveside Service was held at First Baptist Church of Pageland Cemetery, Pageland, SC attended only by the immediate family. Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is assisting the Baker family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 16, 2020.