Roger Victor Hansen BATESBURG - Roger Victor Hansen, 75, of Batesburg, SC., died March 26, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born and raised in Central Wisconsin, he lived the last 20 years in SC. He worked at Lifeguard Fire Protection, Gilbert, SC and Covenant Trucking of TN before retiring. Roger is survived by his loving wife and best friend Carol Hansen; sons Bryan (Catina) Hansen, and Christopher (Melissa) Hansen; Grandsons Patrick and Connor Hansen and one on the way; Sisters Anna (Eugene) Greeno and Linda (Ron) Kappell; and 3 loving nieces and 1 nephew and numerous brothers and sisters in-law. Services will be held at Calvary Chapel, Barr Rd, Lexington, SC @ 3:30 PM on Saturday March 30, 2019. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 30, 2019