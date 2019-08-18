Dr. Roger Riley Shuler AUGUST 1, 1946 AUGUST 15, 2019 LEXINGTON Dr. Roger Riley Shuler, 73, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, surrounded by family. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. at the chapel of Caughman-Harman. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, with interment to follow in Woodridge Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Columbia, Open Arms Sunday School Class, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Riley was born August 1, 1946 in Orangeburg, SC. He is the son of the late Lewis W. H. Shuler and Marjorie Riley Shuler. He was a kind and generous husband, father, brother, and friend who was always ready to help his family and friends. Riley grew up on a dairy farm. His life on the farm shaped his strong work ethic and his career. He attended Clemson University and University of Georgia to attain a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. During his schooling, he married Charlotte Bullard. Once he graduated, he and his wife moved back to Orangeburg where he started his own veterinary practice. After a few years, Dr. Shuler focused his practice on large animals, especially dairy cattle. His clients were not just friends to him; they became family. Riley was dedicated to his family and his community. He was known for his strong Christian faith. His faith buoyed him when Charlotte, his wife of 49 years, succumbed to cancer. Dr. Shuler was also known for his intelligence, valuing life-long learning as he continued to stay updated on medical techniques and information while adding new elements to his practice. Riley also enjoyed sharing his knowledge by participating in (and winning) trivia games with friends. Anyone who knew him knew that he was an avid Gamecock fan who could be found at almost every home football and basketball game. His neighbors knew him as an excellent gardener who was always willing to share the bounty. His quiet strength and support will be sorely missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank First Baptist Church of Columbia, of which he was a member, and all of the family members and friends who have provided love and support. He is survived by his brother, Mark Shuler (Teresa) as well as by his daughters, Katrice Shuler (Ahmyn Masci), Jongy Shuler; his son, Kyle Shuler (Julia), and his grandchildren, Tyler Adams, Bryce Adams, Reid Adams, Seryhana Shuler-Masci, Djanko Shuler-Masci, Riley Shuler, Sarah Shuler. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Aug. 18, 2019