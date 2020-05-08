Rogers Hutto LIVINGSTON - Rogers Hutto, 84, of Livingston passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, burial services will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Mr. Hutto was born in St. Matthews, a son of the late Elvin L. and Nettie (Godwin) Hutto. Mr. Hutto was the owner/operator of Hutto's TV for over 50 years. He was a teacher at North High School from 1965 - 1979 in Industrial Electronics and a teacher/instructor in Industrial Electronics from 1979 1994 at Barnwell County Vocational School. Mr. Hutto was a dedicated member of Livingston United Methodist Church, serving as lay speaker, Superintendent of Sunday School for 30 years, Adult Sunday School teacher, a Trustee, Chairman of Administrative Board and a member of the Men's Club. Mr. Hutto was a member of the National Guard and loved to fish and work in his yard. Survivors include his wife, Ann Fogle Hutto of the home; a son, Chris Fogle Hutto; daughters, Cheryl Wise and Vickie Ann Hutto; grandchildren, Erica and Chris Shuttleworth, Christopher Hutto, Lindsey and Charles Kirby and Casey Robinson; great-grandchildren, Trinity, Lexie and Cameron Shuttleworth and Weston Kirby. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com. Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The State on May 8, 2020.