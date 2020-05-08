Rogers Hutto
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rogers's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rogers Hutto LIVINGSTON - Rogers Hutto, 84, of Livingston passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, burial services will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Mr. Hutto was born in St. Matthews, a son of the late Elvin L. and Nettie (Godwin) Hutto. Mr. Hutto was the owner/operator of Hutto's TV for over 50 years. He was a teacher at North High School from 1965 - 1979 in Industrial Electronics and a teacher/instructor in Industrial Electronics from 1979 1994 at Barnwell County Vocational School. Mr. Hutto was a dedicated member of Livingston United Methodist Church, serving as lay speaker, Superintendent of Sunday School for 30 years, Adult Sunday School teacher, a Trustee, Chairman of Administrative Board and a member of the Men's Club. Mr. Hutto was a member of the National Guard and loved to fish and work in his yard. Survivors include his wife, Ann Fogle Hutto of the home; a son, Chris Fogle Hutto; daughters, Cheryl Wise and Vickie Ann Hutto; grandchildren, Erica and Chris Shuttleworth, Christopher Hutto, Lindsey and Charles Kirby and Casey Robinson; great-grandchildren, Trinity, Lexie and Cameron Shuttleworth and Weston Kirby. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com. Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home
4541 Savannah Hwy.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2651
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved