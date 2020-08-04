Bishop Roland Morris SWANSEA - Bishop Roland Morris, 87, of Swansea slipped away into rest peacefully at his home on Wednesday July 29, 2020. He was born September 25, 1932 to the late John and Virginia Morris of Eastover, SC. Upon graduation from Webber School, Bishop Morris was employed by S & M Wholesale Co. and later served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. As his heart's desire was to be the proprietor of a business, he established his own transportation company and in later years the Lord blessed him with the inception of Ronnie's Landscaping Service. Bishop Morris was baptized in Jesus' name and received the Holy Ghost at Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ. He later moved his membership to Bibleway Church of Columbia where he was an ordained deacon, and then to the Emmanuel Church of Columbia where he served faithfully. As a child, Bishop Morris learned how to plant seeds, water them and watch them grow. His adult occupation again gave him the opportunity to till, prune, and cultivate to see plants grow. Not knowing that God would one day call him to again plant seeds, water them, and watch them grow spiritually. He was called into the ministry in 1980. The Lord had an even greater work for him and laid upon the heart of his former pastor, Bishop Mahlon Pollock the need to start a ministry in Swansea. Then Minister Morris was installed as the pastor of the Emmanuel Church of Swansea on September 18, 1983, and ordained as Elder Roland Morris in August 1984. In 1989, the Lord blessed Bishop Morris with a childcare center to serve the community, which is still in operation today. On July 25, 2002, Elder Morris became Bishop Morris and Presider of the Emmanuel Churches of Our Lord Jesus Christ always instilling in the hearts of the people, love and unity. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Corine Taylor Morris; sisters, Susie M. Coles and Emma M. Stevenson; brothers, John Morris, Jr., Richard Morris, and Franklin Morris; and granddaughter, Victoria Addison. Bishop Morris leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Ronaldson (Alice) Morris; grandchildren, Briona, Maya, Malik, and Megan Morris; sisters, Henrietta Wilson and Jannie Shealy; brothers, Moses (Patricia) Morris, Dr. Robert E. (Percalee) Morris, and Calvin Morris; brother-in-law, Willie Stevenson; god-daughter, D'Kara Albert; and longtime caregiver, Janice Albert. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, and dedicated church members and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Tuesday, August 4th between the hours of 4:00 and 7:00 pm at the Emmanuel Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ located at 150 East Fourth Street, Swansea, SC. COVID-19 safeguards will be practiced. W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements. Friends may call the funeral home.



