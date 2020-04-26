Roland (PJ) Bostic EASTOVER, SC - Roland (PJ) Bostic, age 42, of Eastover, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born August 24, 1977 in Columbia, South Carolina. Roland leaves a loving family to cherish: Son of Charles (Pete) & Margie Bostic; one brother: Charles (Kiem); four loving sons: Kahili, Charles, Tony, Chandler; one loving daughter: Miracle; two loving grandchildren: Kingston and Kylie. A Memorial Service will be held for immediate family and friends at a later date.
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2020