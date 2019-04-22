Rolando Adams

Rolando Adams COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Rolando Adams will be held Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at the NorthStar Christian Center, with burial to follow in the Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held this evening from 6 to 7. Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel is in charge. Surviving are his wife, Joy Mayo Adams; children, Kevin Adams, Rhyan (J. Walter) Hills, and Logan Adams; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Apr. 22, 2019
