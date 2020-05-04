Romeo Watkins
Romeo Watkins COLUMBIA - Romeo Watkins transitioned Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his residence in Columbia. Born in the Ridgewood community of Columbia, SC, he was a son of the late Deacon Leroy and Beatrice Harris Watkins. A 1957 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, he was a longtime civil servant, retiring from Fort Jackson in 1993. Ever the entrepreneur, he owned and operated a barbershop on North Main Street for over 40 years, as well as being a successful real estate agent. Surviving are his beloved wife of 58 years Annette Caughman Watkins; four children: Quintus (Verdell) Young, Bridgette Watkins Long, Yelberton Romeo Watkins, and Vancito Etheridge Watkins; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com for additional information.

Published in The State on May 4, 2020.
