Ronald Allen Jeffcoat COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Ronald Allen Jeffcoat will be held Saturday at 12:00 noon in the First Nazareth Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing will be held Friday from 2:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his wife, Carolyn Thompson Jeffcoat; son, Lamar Jeffcoat; daughter, Jennifer Jeffcoat; mother, Marie Thornton; brothers, Johnson D. (Joanne) Jeffcoat, Jr., James (Shirley) Jeffcoat, and Derrick (Natalie) Thornton; sisters, Carolyn (Joseph) Free and Jacqueline Davis; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Aug. 9, 2019