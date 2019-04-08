Ronald Bartley, Sr. COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Ronald Bartley, Sr. will be held Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Monday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The State on Apr. 8, 2019