Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29805 (803)-771-7990

Lt. Col. (US Army Ret.) Ronald Burnett Barrineau COLUMBIA - Lt. Col. (US Army Ret.) Ronald Burnett Barrineau, 81, of Columbia, SC, entered into eternal "At Ease" on March 27, 2020. He was the son of Thomas Oscar Barrineau and Ethel Rodgers Barrineau. Ron was born on March 14, 1939, on Enston Avenue in Charleston. He grew up participating in the sports programs of the playgrounds of peninsula Charleston and boxing in the Golden Gloves organization. When not on a ball field or in a classroom, he could be found shagging at the Folly Beach pier, playing half rubber in front of the Seaboard Coastline Depot on Grove Street, or at the Barrineau and DuPree Friday fish fries behind the Superintendent's House at Hampton Park. He was a graduate of Bishop England High School where he excelled at football, baseball, and track and field. After high school he played semi-professional football on the Charleston team coached by "Big John" Cannady of the New York Giants. Ron enlisted into the US Army and was stationed in France and Germany. He earned his commission from Officer Candidate School through Operation Bootstraps. He served his country in wartime as a Field Artillery Officer and Forward Observer in Vietnam. After his tour of duty in Southeast Asia he taught at the Army Field Artillery Training Center at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. When his travels with the Army were over, Ron returned to Charleston and taught at Nielsen Electronics Institute, was a professional photographer, and mastered the shuffle board at The Ark. He settled in Columbia in 1979 and later graduated from The University of South Carolina, majoring in Military History. He joined the Civil Service system and worked on Fort Jackson until his retirement. After retiring from the Civil Service, Ron worked with regional golf associations as a manager of golf tournaments in South and North Carolina. In addition to The University of South Carolina he is also an alumni of Yesterday's. Throughout his life he was an avid bowler, golfer, and shagger. He will live on in the memory of his family and friends who will smile and raise a glass in his honor everywhere beach music is played. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Roy and Raymond Barrineau. He is survived by his wife, Sarajane (Saja) Finklea Barrineau; sons, Ronald T (Mandy) Barrineau, Raymond Barrineau, Richard (Cathlene) Barrineau, and Charles David (Kirby) Barrineau; sister, Judy Ann Barrineau; brother, Leon (Jane) Barrineau; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Seabrook Barrineau; and many beloved grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. A military service will be held at a later date at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will also be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers please consider making an offering to the Kidney Foundation. Memories may be shared at

