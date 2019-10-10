Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald David Althoff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald David Althoff IRMO - Funeral service for Ronald David Althoff, 78, will be held at noon on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1416 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC, with burial to follow in St. Andrews Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 11:00am until 11:45am at the church prior to the service. Mr. Althoff passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the only son of the late Fred Christian Althoff and Dorothy Moore Althoff. Ron was a proud veteran of the US Air Force. Prior to his retirement with the Highway Department, he was the Executive Director of the Central Midlands Regional Planning Council. Ron was a longtime, active member of the St. Andrews Rotary Club. He was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church for over 40 years. Not shy with his toolbox, he enjoyed volunteering throughout the church and was actively involved in the Lutheran Men. Pursuing his love of old cars, travel, and organization, he held numerous positions in both the Sandlapper's Region of the AACA and Blue Ridge Packard Club. Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Linda Althoff; son, Kevin Althoff (Julie); daughter, Julie Althoff Bush (Barry). He is also survived by two granddaughters, Phoebe and Hannah Bush. Memorials may be made in his name to the St. Andrews Lutheran Men (

