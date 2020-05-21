Ronald Farrar WEST COLUMBIA - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Ronald Farrar died May 18, 2020, at the age of 84. Ron had the remarkable gift of never meeting a stranger. He was a great listener, a good man who truly cared about everyone he met and, in turn, they cared about him. He made and kept friends for life. The son of Truman Langdon Farrar and Grace Johnson Farrar, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gayla Dennis Farrar, by a brother, William Ward Farrar, who died in early childhood, and by his cousin, Perry Johnson. He is survived by his loving children and their spouses: Janet Farrar Worthington and Mark Worthington, Bradley Truman Farrar and Carole Farrar; and six grandchildren: Blair Worthington Parrack and her husband, Ted Parrack, Andy and Josh Worthington, Elizabeth, Grace, and Caroline Farrar; and one great-granddaughter: Avery Parrack. He was so proud of them all. He is also survived by his cousins: John Farrar Johnson, John Vernon Johnson, Stephen Johnson, and Clinton Johnson; and by dear friends who were very important to him: Beverly Katker, Will Norton, Arthur Zhu and Tao Lu, and many others, including the countless students he taught and mentored at universities across the country. Ron completed his military service as a Captain in the U.S. Army. He was an internationally respected and gifted professor who taught, wrote and conducted research for nearly four decades. When he retired in 2001, Congressman James E. Clyburn said this on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives: "Mr. Speaker, I rise today to pay tribute to Dr. Ronald T. Farrar of South Carolina on the occasion of his retirement from the College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of South Carolina. Dr. Farrar is the epitome of what a college professor should be, and he is respected and loved by faculty and students alike. "Along with the many articles Dr. Farrar has authored and published, he has written such books as Reluctant Servant, Mass Media and the National Experience, with John D. Stevens, College 101, Mass Communication: An Introduction to the Field, The Ultimate College Survival Guide, Walter Williams: Journalist to the World, and Powerhouse: The Meek School at Ole Miss. "Dr. Farrar is deeply respected in the fields of journalism and academics. His expertise and talent have earned him commissions to write numerous articles and conduct national studies. He has been awarded various grants and awards, including the Distinguished Service Medal for Research in Journalism in 1969 by the Society of Professional Journalists, for Reluctant Servant: The Story of Charles G. Ross. From 1971 to 1973, he was a consultant for a continuing study of television audiences for the Public Broadcasting System. Faculties for the U.S. government, private sectors and journalistic associations have been privileged to have him serve on their boards." Rep. Clyburn went on to list some of Ron's many grants and awards, and continued: "Dr. Farrar was appointed the Reynolds-Faunt Memorial Professor in 1986 and held that professorship until his retirement. He will now be recognized as Distinguished Professor Emeritus. "Mr. Speaker, I ask you and my colleagues to join me today in honoring Dr. Ronald T. Farrar for the incredible service he has provided through a lifetime in the academic community. I sincerely thank him for his outstanding contributions and wish him good luck and Godspeed in his future endeavors." His family is grateful for all the years we had with him, and we eagerly look forward to seeing him again one day in Heaven. Due to conditions at this time, the family will hold a graveside service on Saturday, May 23, 2020, with plans to hold a memorial service this summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Ronald T. and Gayla D. Farrar Award in Media and Civil Rights History in care of the University of South Carolina School of Journalism and Mass Communications would be appreciated. Please share memories at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on May 21, 2020.