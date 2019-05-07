Ronald G "Ronnie" Harmon BATESBURG- Ronald G. "Ronnie" Harmon, age 78, went home to be with the Lord on May 5, 2019. Ronnie was born on September 3, 1940, to the late Walter LaFayette "Fate" and Mary Eidson Harmon. Ronnie was a devoted husband, loving father, doting "Papa" and lifetime fisherman, who is free of pain and now fishing again. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 56 years, Syble Johnson Harmon; daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Jimmy Merrell of Birmingham, AL; daughter, Hope Harmon Adams of Batesburg, SC; granddaughters, Reece and Landry Merrell of Birmingham, AL; plus numerous nephews, nieces and extended family members. He was preceded in death by brothers, Gerald "Jug" Harmon, Walter Darrel Harmon, Fred Laurie Harmon; and sisters, Dorothy Enlow Denby and Muriel Causey. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 8, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Ridge Crest Memorial Park with Rev. Mitch Bruner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on May 7, 2019