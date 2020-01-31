Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald G. Thomas.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald "Rocky" G. Thomas LEXINGTON - Our world is a little darker today as our beloved "Rocky" Thomas left us to join the ranks of Heaven. Ronald Garen Thomas, 47, passed away peacefully in his home on January 28, 2020. "Rocky", as he was known by all who loved him, and there were many, is survived by his mother, Addie Jo Thomas; two daughters, Jordan, age 21, (mother Lynette) and Addelyn, age 5, (mother Rachel) who were his everything; his brother, Timmy Thomas, (Astrida); his sisters, Shonnie Thomas, Vikki Hill, (Don) and Toni Thomas Shelton, (Barry), along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews that he loved deeply. Rocky was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Thomas and his father, Johnny Thomas. Rocky doted on his girls, and loved them out loud. Nothing gave him greater pleasure than spending time with his daughters; if his girls were there, so was he, with the biggest grin in the room or on the field. From helping to coach Jordan in her various sports, or attending events for Addelyn at her nursery school, Rocky embraced the role of being a father, and cherished every moment he could spend with "his girls." After graduating from Brookland-Cayce High School in 1990, Rocky entered the family produce business V.B. Hook Inc., which was started by his grandfather. Working alongside his parents, brothers, sisters and cousins, Rocky could always be counted on to bring a little fun to any situation. He loved a good joke, and his smile lit up a room; those who knew him best say he was the kindest person around. He was fiercely loyal to his family and friends and protective of all those he loved. If anyone needed help, Rocky would be there. Rocky loved the outdoors, and was an avid skier on both water and snow. He loved all water sports and relished sharing this love with his two girls. He enjoyed traveling to new places, but he also loved being home with his family. He especially loved spending time with his mother, and often joined her in many church activities, particularly with the church's community meal programs. Rocky would eagerly help out in all aspects of the meal planning and serving. Rocky could often be found chatting and laughing with the guests, making sure they had everything they needed and that they felt "right at home." Rocky will be missed and mourned by all who love him, and he leaves his legacy of love in his wake. A smile, an encouraging word and sometimes shameless flattery were his calling cards. An encounter with Rocky left the people he interacted with always feeling a bit better than they had before they saw him and he brought smiles, joy and laughter wherever he went. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Brookland United Methodist Church, 541 Meeting Street, West Columbia, 29169. Entombment will follow the service in the Mausoleum of Southland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Brookland United Methodist Church. Friends may sign the online guest book at

