Ronald Goodale COLUMBIA - Ronald Goodale, 73, peacefully passed away unexpectedly on December 8, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Heyward Street United Methodist Church with a reception to follow in the church fellowship hall. Born January 30, 1946 in Columbia, Ron was the son of Charles Ralph and Mary Alice Young Goodale. He was a graduate of Eau Claire High School. Ron was retired with 42 years of service with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 776. During his time as a Journeyman Electrician, he traveled the country extensively. Ron was an avid fisherman that enjoyed spending time with family and friends on his pontoon boat on Lake Murray. His passion was fishing for striper. When Ron wasn't fishing he could be found in his yard or tending to his garden. He was a diehard Clemson Tigers fan and was ready to talk about team stats at any opportunity. Most importantly, he loved spending time and spreading his wisdom to his three grandchildren who renamed him "PePaw". In addition to his parents, Ron is predeceased by his brother, John "Johnny" Goodale. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Karen Goodale; a son, Scott Goodale (Lauren); daughter, Monica G. Wright (Stephen); three grandchildren, Avery Goodale, Wyatt Goodale, Connor Wright; a brother, Charles Ralph Goodale, Jr.; a sister, Janie Robinson along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. Once retired, Ron became devoted to his church serving in any capacity that was needed including Chairman of Trustees and as a mentor. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Heyward Street UMC, 2501 Heyward St, Columbia, SC 29205. Memories may be shared at

