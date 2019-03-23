Ronald Hayes COLUMBIA A graveside service celebrating the life of Mr. Ronald Hayes will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Lincoln Cemetery. A viewing will be held Sunday from 12:45-1:45 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his brothers J.W. Hayes and Jimmy Hayes; sisters, Wanda Hayes, Sharon Hayes, Ruth Caughman and Jimmie Ann Hayes; other loving relatives and friends.
|
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Mar. 23, 2019