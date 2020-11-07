Ronald Lynn Jacobs
December 3, 1933 - November 4, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - COLUMBIA - Ronald Lynn Jacobs, 86, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Born in Lewistown, PA on December 3, 1933, he was a son of the late Russell Clyde Jacobs and Mary Frances Linn Jacobs Singleton.
Ron was a graduate of Rock Hill High School in 1953. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for Allied Fibers and retired after many years. Ron was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he served on several committees. He was very involved and coached with the Irmo Recreation Center. Ron was a member of the Tanglefoots Square Dance Club and was in the Square Dance Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved the Lord, his wife, his family, and many friends.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Nancy May Jacobs; children, Cindy Darby (Rusty) of Chester, Ron Jacobs, Jr. (Lisa) of Awendaw, Steve Jacobs (Tracie) of Jacksonville, FL, and Fran Clark (David) of Leesville; twelve grandchildren, Laura Lea Wilkerson (Tripp), Katie Brigulio (Mitch), Julia Rogers (Reed), Anna Drummond (Wes), Whit Jacobs (Katie), Reed Jacobs (Sarah), Mackenna Jacobs, Cali Jacobs, Ridge Jacobs, Jacob Fisher, Kaitlin Flak (Corbin), and Blake Fisher; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Dolores Noerr of Lewistown, PA; and brother, Gary Jacobs (Mary Ann) of Louisville, KY.
Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church. A livestreaming will be available for all to view at the church's Facebook page at 1:55 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family.
Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1715 Broad River Rd, Columbia, SC 29210; or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.