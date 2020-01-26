Ronald Gene Jeffers CAYCE - Ronald Gene Jeffers 79, of Cayce, SC went home to Heaven Saturday, January 18, 2020 with loved ones by his side. Ronald was born October 19, 1940 to the late Joe E. Jeffers, Jr. and Zora E. Jeffers. He is survived by two brothers, Murray E. Jeffers (Mary Helen) and Thomas R. "Dickie" Jeffers (Brenda); two sisters, Patsy Jeffers Jones ("Bob"-deceased) and Elaine Jeffers Hearn. He is further survived by 8 nieces, 2 nephews and several great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two nephews, a niece, a brother-in-law and a nephew-in-law. Ronald worked in the janitorial and painting business. He retired to live and care for his mother in her later years. He enjoyed working in his yard, watching old movies, tv shows, and listening to music. The family wishes to express its gratitude for the loving care extended by Baptist Hospital's ICU, hospice doctors, nurses, chaplains, and staff. In lieu of a service celebrating the life of Ronald, we request that he is honored by extending some act of kindness to someone who may be in need of a few thoughtful words, a prayer, an expression of hope and comfort, or anything that will brighten someone's day. Ronald, you have always been and will always be dearly loved. Your time here is done but you will forever be missed and never forgotten. Rest safely and joyfully for eternity in the arms of God. Farewell our dear Ronald, until we meet again. You will always be special in the hearts of DeeDee, Tom and your little buddy, Chesney. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Jan. 26, 2020