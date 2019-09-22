Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM 1100 Oakland Avenue Cayce , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Joseph Safko COLUMBIA - Ronald Joseph Safko, 75, of Columbia died peacefully at home on September 18, 2019. Born on May 16, 1944 in Boston MA, he was the oldest son of predeceased Bernard B. and Alice I. (Dauwer) Safko of Brockton MA, paternal grandson of John and Anna (Shandrick) Safko of PA, maternal grandson of Camille & Marie (Hufnagel) Dauwer of MA, and great maternal grandson of Martin G. Hufnagel and Agnes (Fuchs) Hufnagel of Hungary. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary (Mills) Safko of Columbia SC, his adored son Christopher "Ross" Safko, treasured daughter-in-law, Valerie L. Wrenholt, and two cherished grandchildren, Elise R. and Jessie M. Safko-Wrenholt of Davidson NC. Also, he is survived by his much-loved younger sisters, Sandra A. (Safko) Edwards (and her husband David Edwards) of Meadow Vista CA and Susan T. Safko of Scottsdale AZ - and his younger brother, Richard M. Safko of Bonita FL (and family). Also, he leaves his loving sister-in-law, Janice K. (Mills) Jarvis and her husband David W. Jarvis, a nephew Eric T. Rast (and his family), and a niece Rene' (Rast) Presley (and her family) of Whitmire SC. Mr. Safko was educated in Massachusetts and California schools. He attended Ecole du Sacre Coeur and was among the 1962 first graduating class of Cardinal Spellman High School in Brockton, MA. A Sigma Phi Epsilon member, he went on to receive his AB in Art/Pre-Architecture from Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH in 1966 - and his Master of Architecture from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC in 1972. He played football and rugby at Dartmouth and six years of rugby at NC State during post-graduate studies. While attending NC State, he co-founded the NCSU Rugby Football Club and served as President during its formative year. In 1966, Mr. Safko began work with Larsen, Bradley and Gillespie Architects in Boston, MA. In 1967, after a move to Raleigh, NC, he worked for Fishel and Taylor Architects. In 1970, Mr. Safko joined Harry Moser Architect & Engineer in Raleigh, NC. In 1972, two of Mr. Safko's designs were honored with top "National Architectural Awards" from the Society of American Registered Architects. In 1974, he relocated to Columbia, SC and formed Ron Safko Architect AIA specializing in urban design, site planning, and commercial architecture. In 1978, Robert J. Probst joined the firm. The firm's name changed to Safko Probst Architects AIA with an added specialty in government planning and architecture. Honored one year in the Midlands as "Architect of the Year", he was the Architect of Record for such works as the historic Kenner House restoration, Pavilion Towers Offices and Apartments (now Vista Towers), Arsenal Hill Housing, Finley Park Stage, C. Lem Harper Building for the Employment Security Commission Headquarters, fourteen Employment Security Commission satellite offices across SC, numerous other state and federal projects, and more than 3,000 apartment units across the Carolinas. Mr. Safko was deeply committed to improving the quality of life in the Midlands. He was an active member of the Greater Columbia Chamber of Commerce (Columbia Chamber), the United Way of the Midlands, and the Lexington County Planning Commission. During his leadership time with the Columbia Chamber, he served on the Board's Executive Committee, as the Vice Chair of Planning (co-founding the Downtown Business Association), as the Chairman of the Greater Columbia Regional Appearance Commission (responsible for design, development and implementation of model landscape and signage ordinances for the Midlands), led several Chamber Inter-City Visits, and co-founded Midlands' Summits. A graduate of Leadership Columbia, he served as Membership Chairman for the Committee of 100. After many years of dedicated service, he was honored with the Chamber's first "Volunteer of the Year Award". In addition, he served on the Executive Committee of the United Way of the Midlands. During his tenure, he served as the Vice Chairman of Planning and the Chairman of the Priorities Committee, where he changed the methodology for how programs would qualify for funding to better benefit those in need while affecting the greatest priorities for the Midlands. As a gift to his community, he conducted focus groups to drive concept and ultimately donated his design of the "Stone of Hope" Martin Luther King Memorial in King Park, while obtaining charitable contributions from local industry to erect the Memorial. Subsequently, he was presented with the "Living the Legacy" award by the NCNW for his worthwhile efforts making the "Stone of Hope" a reality. He spent his leisure time traveling the world with Mary, family, and friends. An avid reader of fantasy and a passionate life-long Disney fan, he learned the art of "letting his inner kid out", which enriched his travels over land, in books and in movies of fantasy, sci-fi or adventure. He deeply loved family and friends, lived life large, made a difference through many good deeds and acts of kindness, and left this world better than he found it. He will be sorely missed by many. Mary Safko and family will host a remembrance drop-in and receive visitors at her home at 1100 Oakland Avenue, Cayce SC 29033 on Saturday, October 19 from 3pm to 6pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Columbia Chamber or the United Way of the Midlands.

