Ronald Joseph Weleski PELION Ronald Joseph Weleski was born October 4, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA and passed away at his home in Pelion, SC on April 22, 2020. Ronald will be remembered as a career military man who served in Korea with the US Army and later in Vietnam (two tours) with the US Navy Seabees. He retired from military service as a Chief Petty Officer and continued to work until he retired from Safety Clean. He was preceded in death by his father, John J. (Wisloski); mother, Marie (Schroeder) Weleski; sister, Lillian (Weleski) Liss and his late wife, Carol (Curry) Weleski. Survived by his brother, John J. from New Jersey; wife, Maryanne Martin; son, Michael J. Weleski from Knoxville, TN; daughters, Patricia M. (Weleski) Cannon from Philadelphia, PA and Barbara M. Weleski from Jacksonville, FL along with her brothers, Roy, Brian and Robert Curry of the late Carol (Curry) Weleski. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Columbia, South Carolina. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2020