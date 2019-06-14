Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel 123 Columbia Ave Chapin , SC 29036 (803)-345-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Ronald Lester Crawford CHAPIN Funeral services for Dr. Ronald Crawford, 101, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Chapin United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Interment will be at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Old Silver Brook Cemetery Anderson, SC. Memorials may be made to the Boys Farm Inc., 6655 SC34 Newberry, SC 29108 Dr. Crawford was born September 15, 1917 in Reynoldville, PA and passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was the son of the late Samuel M. and Alice Snyder Crawford. He is survived by many nieces and nephews in his family, as well as his wife's family. Dr. Crawford served in World War II in Italy and the Korean War. He owned Chapin Pharmacy in Chapin, SC and was a proud supporter of Chapin High School. Dr. Crawford was a member of the SC Pharmaceutical Association, Chapin Ruritan Club, Chapin American Legion Post 193 and the Chapin Hardee's "Country Club". He was a friend to the whole community of Chapin, and he employed many young ladies in Chapin that he considered family. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Altman Crawford, and passed away on what would have been their 65th wedding anniversary. He lived his last three years at Harbison Hall. Many thanks to all the staff at Harbison Hall and MSA Hospice who ministered to him in his last days. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

