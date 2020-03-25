Ronald McKee Tuten, Sr. COLUMBIA - Mr. Ronald McKee Tuten, Sr., 84, of Columbia, formerly of Varnville, died Sunday morning, March 22, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Tuten was born April 8, 1935 in Hampton County, a son of the late Nolan McKee Tuten and Ruby Stanley Tuten. He was an Army Veteran where he served as a Military Policeman. He retired from Carolina Eastman in Columbia and was a member of Sandy Run Baptist Church near Hampton. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Ann Clifton Tuten: his son, Ronald M. Tuten, Jr. (Deborah) of Mt. Pleasant; daughters: Tambra Tuten Medley (Carlton) and Lori Tuten Lesesne (Marion) all of Chapin; brother: Larry Tuten (Brenda) of Varnville; sister: Carolyn Polk (Denny) of Islandton; and grandchildren: Matthew Medley, Ashleigh Tuten Van Berkum, Kaylann Lesesne, Malori Lesesne, Ronald M. Tuten, III (Trey) and Hollings Lesesne. Mr. Tuten was predeceased by three brothers: Johnny, Mack and Charles Tuten. Graveside funeral services will be 2 PM Thursday at Sandy Run Cemetery conducted by Rev. Paul Reid and Rev. Thomas Terry and directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton. The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to Lexington Medical Center Foundation, 2720 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, SC 29169 or Sandy Run Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 252, Hampton, SC 29924. Due to unprecedented events in our nation at this time, if you are not feeling well or do not wish to attend, the family will certainly understand. Please feel free to sign the online guestbook.

