1/1
Ronald S. Banks Sr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald S. Banks, Sr. SUMMERVILLE - This August in his ancestral cemetery of Cypress Methodist Camp Ground in rural Dorchester County, amid the rough-hewn cabins and church, pines and oaks - a small gathering of family (due to the current health crisis) will lay to rest Ronald Salisbury Banks, Sr. age 83 of Summerville, South Carolina. He was born in Charleston, South Carolina at the Baker Sanitorium on September 18, 1936 to the late Gary Clark Banks, Sr. and Fannie Salisbury Banks. He spent his early childhood in South Windemere and then Summerville where he graduated-as "Most Witty"-from Summerville High School in 1954. He attended the University of South Carolina, graduating in 1958 with a degree in business. Here he joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon, began his loyal following of Gamecock sports and, most importantly, met his future wife of 61 years, Patsy. He served in the South Carolina National Guard, and then began his career in the family business, Banks Construction Company, paving the way for some forty years with his father, brothers, and fraternity brother and best friend Whitfield Scoggin. He and his wife moved to his childhood town of Summerville where they attended Bethany United Methodist Church and raised a family of four children. A funny, caring man, Ronnie/ Ronban as he was known, never met a stranger. Ronnie loved golfing with his friends, playing cards and duck hunting at Auldbrass Plantation and being in Saluda, North Carolina. As a member of the Hibernian Society, and past member of the German Friendly Society, he enjoyed socializing with friends, old and new. He served on the board of the First National Bank of Holly Hill; as president of the South Carolina Asphalt Association (awarded Director Emeritus); and on the board of MUSC Children's Hospital, taking pride in the good works that they continue to perform. Mr. Banks is survived by his wife, Patricia Irick Banks; children Elizabeth Banks Tapp and husband Bobby, Ronald S. Banks Jr and wife Rosalind, Graham I. Banks, and Patricia Banks Morrison and husband Chris, and eight beloved grandchildren Johnson Tapp and wife Catherine, Sal Banks, Jack Banks, Sara Banks Tapp, Martha Camille Banks, James Banks, Mary Ellen Morrison, Anna Gray Morrison. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MUSC Foundation (Children's Hospital), 59 Bee Street, MSC 201, Charleston, SC 29425 or www.musckids.org/help/give. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting parksfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
August 11, 2020
Ronnie was always the excellent host to the many parties we attended at their home in Summerville(many sweet memories) Loved his wit and humor, always knowing his heart was huge and loved people. To Patsy, and the whole family, we are so sorry for your(and our) loss. We love you, Jerry and Carolyn Rogerson
Jerry and Carolyn Rogerson
Friend
August 11, 2020
I will miss his big smile and laugh
Richard Guerard
Friend
August 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing . Mr Ronnie was such a sweet caring person. I met him, as I was employed with SCDOT and worked at the asphalt plants. He will surely be missed. Prayers of comfort and strength for family and friends.
Kathy (Nettles) Wagers
Friend
August 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mr Banks passing. He will be missed by all in Saluda. I know he and Charlie will be Buddy’s again. He was always so kind to me and we all enjoy his wit. Thoughts and prayers to family. Judy Ward
Judy Ward
Friend
August 11, 2020
Patsy I was so sorry to hear of Ronnie passing. My husband was Hwy Patrolman Berley Dantzler and was friends with Ronnie, when we were in Charleston. His mother’s family were part of your family. Again I am so sorry for your loss. I will keep you and the family in my prayers. God bless.
Annette Dantzler
Family
August 11, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Ronnie's passing. He was quite a personality. Always friendly. My fondest memory was the annual day after Christmas golf trip to Pawleys Island. It was a great group that included Whit, Murray, Bill Hughes and others. One year we played in the snow. You will be so missed Ron Ban.
Steve Shad
Friend
August 11, 2020
To the family of Ronnie Banks: I was so sorry to hear of your loved o e passing. I always enjoyed speaking g to him before I retired from FNBSC. I know his smile will be missed
Jean sweat walker
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved