Ronald S. Cook ELGIN A memorial service for Ronald Steven Cook, 70, will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Elgin Congregational Holiness Church. The Rev. Diane Parker and the Rev. Benji Wadford will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12-1 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Liver Foundation. Mr. Cook, husband of the late Linda S. Cook, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Born in Blythewood, he was a son of the late Willie Samuel Cook and Daisy Estelle Bass Cook. Surviving are his siblings, Billy Cook (Brenda) of Niceville, FL, Gary Cook of Elgin, Stanley Cook (Penny) of Lexington, Donald "Bo" Cook of Camden, Thelma Floyd of Elgin, Joyce Kirby of Camden, Sarah Cooper (Sonny) of Panama City, FL, Brenda Ortman (John) of Elgin, Linda Abbott of West Columbia; and a sister-in-law, Michelle Cook of Elgin. He was predeceased by a brother, James "Bud" Cook and a sister, Diane Dooley. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 6, 2020